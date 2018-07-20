Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Look of the Day
July 20, 2018
1. Gigi Hadid
Are off-the-shoulder tops still a thing? Yep. Gigi Hadid demonstrated the 2018 way to wear them with a Slashed by Tia top, RE/DONE jeans, a Louis Vuitton bag, and Jacquemus heels.
July 20, 2018
2. Olivia Munn
Olvia Munn stunned in a velvet BreeLayne top and trousers for a 2018 Comic-Con International: San Diego event.
July 20, 2018
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon showed off her summer style in a pink plaid blouse and scalloped Draper James skirt ($98; draperjames.com).
July 20, 2018
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross tucked a chic Céline blouse ($1,550; celine.com) into wide-leg trousers and anchored her look with neon heels. But the true star of her look are those Paula Mendoza earrings ($490; modaoperandi.com).
July 20, 2018
5. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried showed us how chic a navy-and-black combo can be with a navy romper, black crossbody bag, matching shades, and coordinating heels.
