Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 19, 2018
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift stepped out in a Madewell denim top and black denim shorts. For accessories she chose round sunglasses, a black bag, and Golden Deluxe Brand sneakers ($515; neimanmarcus.com), which were made to purposely look dirty.
-
July 19, 2018
2. Ciara
Ciara stole the spotlight at the 2018 ESPY Awards in a Toni Maticevski asymmetric gown ($2,420; modaoperandi.com) paired with clear Christian Louboutin heels ($995; neimanmarcus.com).
-
July 19, 2018
3. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum stunned at the 4th Annual Sports Hummanitarian Awards in head-to-toe Fendi.
-
July 19, 2018
4. Lily James
Lily James wowed in a Hellessy off-the-shoulder top and pink pants ($356; net-a-porter.com). A Tyler Ellis bag ($1,250; farfetch.com), Rupert Sanderson heels, and Anissa Kermiche jewels completed her chic outfit.
-
July 19, 2018
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made her way through the airport in high-waist jeans, a striped button-down blouse, black jacket, tan sandals, and a Gucci Ophidia bag.
