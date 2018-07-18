Jul 12, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 18, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
At the MLB All-Star Game, Jennifer Lopez skipped jeans and a T-shirt and opted for a body-hugging Milly dress, Giuseppe Zanotti heels ($805; orchardmile.com), and a Hermès bag.
-
July 18, 2018
2. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift made her rounds in New York City while wearing a Fausto Puglisi romper with a Kate Spade backpack and Saint Laurent boots.
-
July 18, 2018
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo stepped out for The Equalizer 2 screening in a diver sweater, pleated skirt, and pink and yellow heels.
-
July 18, 2018
4. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried stepped out wearing a scarf-print blouse tucked into denim shorts and accessorized with black sandals, a beige tote, and sunglasses.
-
July 18, 2018
5. Kate Upton
Kate Upton attended the MLB All-Star game wearing a white Anine Bing suit styled with matching Aldo sandals and cateye sunglasses.
