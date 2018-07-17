Jul 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 17, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle continued to show her love for trench dresses. This time, she went with Canadian label Nonie and paired the blush number with beige Dior Essence pumps and a Mulberry Clifton bag ($950; nordstrom.com).
July 17, 2018
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion, literally, stopped traffic while wearing a pink sequin Alberta Ferretti jacket ($1,495; barneys.com) and track pants ($1,295; barneys.com).
July 17, 2018
3. Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep stunned on the Mama Mia: Here We Go Again premiere carpet in a Marni dress and carrying an Edie Parker clutch.
July 17, 2018
4. Lily James
Lily James made a pretty statement in a pink and green look by The Vampire's Wife and blush Christian Louboutin heels.
July 17, 2018
5. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson hit the NYC streets wearing a sheer Kiki de Montparnasse blouse ($145; shopbop.com) paired with a mixed-print skirt and Gucci sneakers ($650; farfetch.com)
