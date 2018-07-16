Jul 10, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton made an elegant statement in a sold-out Dolce & Gabbana dress (the look-alike is only $116). A Dolce & Gabbana Sicily bag ($1,695; net-a-porter.com) and Asprey jewelry completed her chic outfit.
-
July 16, 2018
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle hit up Wimbledon in a stripe blouse ($590; ralphlauren.com) and white pants ($1,690; ralphlauren.com) from the Ralph Lauren Collection.
-
July 16, 2018
3. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo paired a knitted crop top with Sally LaPointe paperbag waist pants, platform heels, and a coordinating bag.
-
July 16, 2018
4. Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West took her go-to cycling shorts to the next level by layering a Dolce & Gabbana dress on top of them and carrying a mini Sicily bag ($1,395; net-a-porter.com) from the same brand.
-
July 16, 2018
5. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian anchored a white outfit with soft yellow Addidas Yeezy 500 sneakers ($399; jet.com). We can't forget to mention those cool sunglasses.
