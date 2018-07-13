Jul 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2018
1. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton has mastered her maternity uniform, which is filled with chic, flowy dresses and espadrille wedges. This time she rocked a pair by Castañer.
-
July 13, 2018
2. Kate Moss
Kate Moss stepped out in London looking extremely chic in a belted black dress. Notice her take on summer's biggest shoe trend: boots.
-
July 13, 2018
3. Lily James
Lily James struck a pose in another Brock Collection floral peplum dress while promoting Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.
-
July 13, 2018
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss stepped out wearing a metallic blazer dress by Carolina Herrera.
-
July 13, 2018
5. Jordana Brewster
During the 2018 Outfest gala, Jordana Brewster made a pretty statement in a J. Mendel dress, which was paired with Andrea Fohrman jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
