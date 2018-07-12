Jul 6, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 12, 2018
1. Emmy Rossum
Animal prints will be huge next fall. And Emmy Rossum got a head start in a panther, leopard, and tiger print Carolina Herrera dress, which was paired with red Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
July 12, 2018
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts made a chic statement in a sheer Roland Mouret dress from the Fall 2018 collection and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
July 12, 2018
3. Rebecca Rittenhouse
Rebecca Rittenhouse made heads turn in a spectacular Brock Collection peplum dress.
-
July 12, 2018
4. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara showed a little skin in a sultry Givenchy dress.
-
July 12, 2018
5. Lily James
Lily James dazzled in a silver Saloni dress for the Mama Mia 2 premiere.
