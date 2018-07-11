Jul 6, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 11, 2018
1. Dakota Johnson
At a Maison St-Germain event, Dakota Johnson posed with her stylist Kate Young in a pair of loose cuffed jeans, an Isa Arfen bow top, and black strappy sandals.
-
July 11, 2018
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle started off her second day in Ireland wearing a bespoke Roland Mouret dress and carrying a Fendi Peakaboo Essentials bag ($3,980; fendi.com).
-
July 11, 2018
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga went for retro vibes in a blue tube dress, plaid, blazer, pointed-toe pumps, sleek sunglasses, and a headband.
-
July 11, 2018
4. Pippa Middleton
Pregnant Pippa Middleton stepped out for Wimbledon in a blue Ralph Lauren shirt dress ($175; ralphlauren.com), which was styled with her go-to Penelope Chilvers espadrilles and a crossbody bag.
-
July 11, 2018
5. Kat Graham
Kat Graham stepped out looking stylish in a chic Eloshi dress, Gianvito Rossi heels, and Foster Grant sunglasses.
July 11, 20181 of 5
Dakota Johnson
At a Maison St-Germain event, Dakota Johnson posed with her stylist Kate Young in a pair of loose cuffed jeans, an Isa Arfen bow top, and black strappy sandals.
Must Reads
Jul 5, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Victoria Beckham Shows Us a Chic Way to Style Flat Sandals
Jul 3, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Olivia Palmero Wore an Entire Garden on Her Body and Won Fashion
Jul 2, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
This Color Is Officially Taking Over Summer Celeb Style
Jun 29, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
If You're Already Tired of Floral Dresses Lady Gaga Found a Cool-Girl Alternative
Jun 28, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Angelina Jolie Combines Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Style in Her Latest Outfit
Jun 27, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Meghan Markle Found the Cure for Boring Black Heels
Jun 26, 2018 @ 12:00 PM