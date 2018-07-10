Jul 6, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
She wore it to her wedding, she wore it yesterday. And today, Meghan Markle is back in another bateau neck dress. This time, she made a chic statement in a Dior design, which was paired with beige pumps.
-
July 10, 2018
2. Madeline Brewer
During The Handmaid's Tale season finale presentation, Madeline Brewer rocked a half-tulle, half-blazer dress by Elisabetta Franchi and anchored her look with metallic heels.
-
July 10, 2018
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton continues to show her love for Alexander McQueen. For the RAF centenary, she chose an icy blue number, which was styled with a matching fascinator, clutch, and beige pumps.
-
July 10, 2018
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt rocked a floral Christian Dior dress and Gianvito Rossi heels during the AIS 12th Annual Freeing Voices Changing Lives Benefit Gala.
-
July 10, 2018
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid took us back to the '90s, wearing a rivet-filled belt with baggy trousers, a white T-shirt, and black sweater. We can't forget to mention the blue scrunchie on her wrist.
July 10, 20181 of 5
Meghan Markle
She wore it to her wedding, she wore it yesterday. And today, Meghan Markle is back in another bateau neck dress. This time, she made a chic statement in a Dior design, which was paired with beige pumps.
Must Reads
Jul 5, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Victoria Beckham Shows Us a Chic Way to Style Flat Sandals
Jul 3, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Olivia Palmero Wore an Entire Garden on Her Body and Won Fashion
Jul 2, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
This Color Is Officially Taking Over Summer Celeb Style
Jun 29, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
If You're Already Tired of Floral Dresses Lady Gaga Found a Cool-Girl Alternative
Jun 28, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Angelina Jolie Combines Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Style in Her Latest Outfit
Jun 27, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Meghan Markle Found the Cure for Boring Black Heels
Jun 26, 2018 @ 12:00 PM