Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
July 9, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out for dinner on Sunday wearing a striped crop top with matching trousers by Naked Wardrobe ($52; nakedwardrobe.com). A light sweater kept her warm while a Chanel bag, beige sandals, and silver hoops anchored her date-night look.
July 9, 2018
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne posed for a picture in the Hamptons while wearing a strapless Brock Collection dress, which was styled with a blue belt and coordinating pumps.
July 9, 2018
3. Celine Dion
Celine Dion showed off her sporty side in Isabel Marant joggers ($360; luisaviaroma.com) paired with a matching swimsuit and jacket.
July 9, 2018
4. Issa Rae
At the Essence Festival, Issa Rae stunned in a plunging marigold jumpsuit and strappy sandals.
July 9, 2018
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian went casual in an olive T-shirt tucked into high-waisted khakis and paired with white boots.
