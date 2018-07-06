Jun 29, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 6, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle anchored her yellow Brandon Maxwell dress by pairing it with a pair of classic, beige Manolo Blahnik pumps ($625; nordstrom.com).
July 6, 2018
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross hit up the Valentino show wearing a look from the Fall 2018 collection. Get into those gorgeous earrings.
July 6, 2018
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo played with mixed prints in a playful Fendi jacket, midi skirt, and sheer blouse.
July 6, 2018
4. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke paired a floral blouse with a stripe skirt and layered with a beige sweater for a chic, casual look.
July 6, 2018
5. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum took on the New York City streets in a white polka-dot dress layered with a cool leather jacket.
