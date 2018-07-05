Jun 28, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2018
1. Victoria Beckham
No need for heels when you have a cute pair of white sandals. Victoria Beckham showed us how to wear the summer trend with a white button-up blouse tucked into trousers.
-
July 5, 2018
2. Oliva Palermo
Olivia Palermo made heads turn in a red Valentino dress. How cute are those scalloped edges?
-
July 5, 2018
3. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton kept things fresh in a white Anna Mason eyelet dress with blue wedges by Penelope Chilvers.
-
July 5, 2018
4. Alessandra AmbrosioAlessandra Ambrosio went for a walk in a ruffled square-neck dress and tan sandals.
-
July 5, 2018
5. Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruna stunned at a Chopard event in a Ulyana Sergeenko mini dress styled with white Aquazzura pumps.
