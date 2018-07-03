Jun 27, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 3, 2018
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo is the unofficial QUEEN of Couture street style. And if you needed any proof, this Giambattista Valli mini is it. The light, lavender color was the perfect way to offset the rather heavy piece that was completely embroidered and feathered.
-
July 3, 2018
2. Zoey DeutchA longtime friend of the House of Dior, Deutch hung out in Paris in a cool-girl mini skirt (perfectly patchworked) with thigh high boots.
-
July 3, 2018
3. KelisKelis always has fun with fashion. At the Ralph & Russo Couture show, she wore a sheer feather cocktail dress and was dripping in diamonds. The best part of her look? Her newly Smurf-blue hair.
-
July 3, 2018
4. Kate BosworthAlways up for a Bohemian frock, Bosworth arrived in this Dior number to the brand's Haute Couture show with her husband. We love the lightness of the dress juxtaposed with the dark colors of the florals.
-
July 3, 2018
5. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson may not be in Paris for couture, but she's certainly keeping her fashion game fresh in New York. Her leopard print silk and top by Michael Kors gave us FALL VIBES, but still felt summery, when paired with Mercedes Castillo sandals.
July 3, 20181 of 5
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo is the unofficial QUEEN of Couture street style. And if you needed any proof, this Giambattista Valli mini is it. The light, lavender color was the perfect way to offset the rather heavy piece that was completely embroidered and feathered.
Must Reads
Jun 26, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
This Unexpected Shoe Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood This Summer
Jun 25, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Amal Clooney Wore a Comfortable (and Chic) Airport Outfit That's Totally Worth Copying
Jun 22, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
The Chic Summer Dress Style You Almost Forgot to Add to Your Wardrobe
Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Bella Hadid's Wearing Fanny Packs Around Her Thigh Now
Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gigi Hadid Found a Pretty Way to Elevate Casual Flats
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Us How to Nail Summer White Dressing
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM