Jun 27, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2018
1. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore does Couture! It rhymes and it's absolutely fabulous. Moore stepped out in a hot pink Schiaparelli one-shoulder Grecian piece. The piece had the most glamours red underlay, making this hot pink/red a color combo to watch. Kudos to stylist Cristina Erhrlich for making Mandy chic.
-
July 2, 2018
2. Selena Gomez
Gomez arrived to the world premiere of 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' in the most modern twist on toile we've seen in a while, straight from the Pre-Fall runway at Oscar de la Renta.
-
July 2, 2018
3. Gigi Hadid
"Think Pink" should have been the name of the weekend. Gigi Hadid was hanging in Mikonos (pre-couture) with Kate Moss and Emrata wearing a neon pink caftan c/o Mugler. Extra points for the matching eyeshadow.
-
July 2, 2018
4. Emma Roberts
Roberts has had one hell of a chic few days. A weekend in Saint Tropez with her favorite brand, Zimmermann, and then off to the couture shows in full-length Dior realness.
-
July 2, 2018
5. Naomi Campbell
The supermodel attended an unveiling of Chaumet's High Jewelry in an all black suit look with elaborate fringe detailing.
