Jun 25, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga made a chic statement in a leopard-print Miaou dress, which was styled with a Saint Laurent leather jacket, the singer's favorite Giuseppe Zanotti boots, a chic Gabriela Hearst bag, and Alaïa sunglasses ($540; saks.com).
2. Bella Hadid
At a Bulgari party, Bella Hadid completely shut things down in a gold Versace gown, Bulgari jewels, and clear heels.
4. Amy Adams
While promoting Sharp Objects, Amy Adams stepped out in a long-sleeve floral dress by Rebecca Taylor paired with chic Alexandre Birman heels ($347; bergdorfgoodman.com).
5. Lily Aldridge
Lilly Aldridge took her Brandon Maxwell white dress to the next level by styling it with a statement Bulgari necklace.
