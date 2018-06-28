Jun 22, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2018
1. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie showed off her elegant style, wearing a chic Ralph & Russo dress with coordinating gloves, fascinator, purse, and pumps. Take a closer look at those sparkling studs in her ear.
-
June 28, 2018
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid put a twist on her Ermanno Scervino blazer by pairing it with ankle socks and vintage Dior sandals. A mini Fendi bag, Supreme sunglasses, and Lana jewelry completed her trendy look.
-
June 28, 2018
3. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara did a little shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills in a pair of wide-leg trousers, an off-the-shoulder top, embellished wedges, and cool accessories.
-
June 28, 2018
4. Halle Berry
Halle Berry stepped out for the Imagine Cocktail Party wearing a floral wrap dress and accessorized with a long layered necklace and black sandals.
-
June 28, 2018
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen rocked a belted blazer dress at the General Public x RH Celebration at Restoration Hardware.
June 28, 20181 of 5
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie showed off her elegant style, wearing a chic Ralph & Russo dress with coordinating gloves, fascinator, purse, and pumps. Take a closer look at those sparkling studs in her ear.
Must Reads
Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Bella Hadid's Wearing Fanny Packs Around Her Thigh Now
Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gigi Hadid Found a Pretty Way to Elevate Casual Flats
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Us How to Nail Summer White Dressing
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Meghan Markle Found a Chic Way to Re-Wear Her Wedding Day Shoes
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM