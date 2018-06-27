Jun 22, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
For the Young Leaders Awards, Meghan Markle stunned in a blush Prada dress. And she proved that black heels don't have to be boring, wearing a pair of Aquazzura stilettos ($750; nordstrom.com) with side cutouts and a chic bow.
-
June 27, 2018
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba modeled her chic summer style in a white shirt dress, which was paired with flatforms and a crossbody bag
-
June 27, 2018
3. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan whipped out a little red dress by Zac Posen for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
-
June 27, 2018
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain kept her style parade going. This time, she rocked a black-and-white Givenchy dress with coordinating sandals.
-
June 27, 2018
5. Coco Rocha
At the American Express and Saks Fifth Avenue Summer soiree, Coco Rocha wowed in a white jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves.
