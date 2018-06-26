Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
June 26, 2018
1. Jessica Chastain
Celebs are loving summertime boots, and Jessica Chastain styled her Christian Louboutin pair with a green Roland Mouret jumpsuit ($2,325; matchesfashion.com).
June 26, 2018
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland rocked a feathery gown by Uel Camilo for the 2018 NBA Awards Show.
June 26, 2018
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stepped out for the celebration of her 'Old Master Paintings' Sotheby's collaboration while wearing a perfectly tailored suit with pointed-toe pumps and a black bag.
June 26, 2018
4. Hannah John-Kamen
During the Ant-Man and the Wasp premiere, Hannah John-Kamen graced the red carpet in a lilac Jason Wu gown and Le Vian jewels.
June 26, 2018
5. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum hit the New York City streets wearing a micro mini skirt paired with an oversized blouse and strappy heels.
