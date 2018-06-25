Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney traveled in style with a white tank top tucked into khaki harem pants. A green tote bag, oversized sunglasses, Rimowa luggage ($1,150; barneys.com), and black mules completed her chic travel look.
-
June 25, 2018
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid proved she isn't afraid of color while rocking a fluorescent yellow Dior suit. Notice the matching nails and eyeshadow.
-
June 25, 2018
3. Victoria Beckham
Also at the Dior Homme show, Victoria Beckham supported Kim Jones while wearing a sheer, long-sleeve turtleneck and high-waist red trousers.
-
June 25, 2018
4. Janelle Monàe
Janelle Monàe shut down the BET Awards red carpet wearing a rainbow skirt dress by Nicolas Jebran, which was perfectly paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels and an out-of-this-world Judith Leiber bag.
-
June 25, 2018
5. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke showed us what a perfectly dressed wedding guest looks like during Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's ceremony, wearing a pink dress and coat with a cream bag and Dior slingbacks.
