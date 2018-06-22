Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2018
1. Naomie Harris
At a Tiffany & Co. event, Naomie Harris completely wowed in a trench dress by Ralph & Russo. How gorgeous are those Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers jewels?
-
June 22, 2018
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the launch of the 'Gwyneth Paltrow x Frederique Constant' Ladies Automatic collection in a floral Emilia Wickstead dress paired with Jimmy Choo white sandals.
-
June 22, 2018
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes hit the NYC streets in a ruffle-trimmed wrap dress. And tan sandals anchored her summer-ready look.
-
June 22, 2018
4. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan made her rounds in a cute off-the-shoulder dress by Endless summer ($148; endlesssummer.com), tan sandals, and a coordinating crossbody bag.
-
June 22, 2018
5. Ciara
Ciara stunned at the Royal Ascot in a Edeline Lee dress, which features flowy sleeves and a belted waist. A Philip Treacy hat and Christian Louboutin heels completed her elegant look.
