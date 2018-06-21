Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 21, 2018
1. Bella Hadid
For Virgil Abloh's first Louis Vuitton show, Bella Hadid rocked a red short set with matching heels. Peep the fanny pack strapped to her thigh and those cool orange sunglasses.
June 21, 2018
2. Ciara
During a summer party at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Ciara wore a Tom Ford jumpsuit with a Tom Ford blazer ($1,475; farfetch.com).
June 21, 2018
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba attended Refinery29's 29Rooms in a burgundy suit styled with a white blouse and white pumps.
June 21, 2018
4. Rihanna
Rihanna struck a pose at the Louis Vuitton show, wearing an all-white ensemble paired with not one, but three bags.
June 21, 2018
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stepped out in a gray short suit by Pfeiffer. Take a closer look at her trendy Baublebar earrings ($42; baublebar.com), sunglasses, chunky Ash sneakers ($275; shopbop.com), and tube socks.
