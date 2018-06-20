Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 20, 2018
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid dressed up a pair of Freda Salvador mules with a floral Alberta Ferretti dress ($1,571; luisaviaroma.com), which was cinched with a python belt by Streets Ahead and accessorized with Oliver Peoples sunglasses.
-
June 20, 2018
2. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell strutted through the streets of Cannes in Sara Battaglia flowy wide-leg trousers ($356; matchesfashion.com) paired with a matching ruffled sleeve top ($235; matchesfashion.com) and a mesh bag.
-
June 20, 2018
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham schooled us in casual dressing with a camouflage-inspired T-shirt (notice the perfectly rolled sleeves) and tailored jeans from her upcoming Pre-Spring Summer 2019 collection.
-
June 20, 2018
4. Suki WaterhouseAt the The Serpentine Summer Party in London, Suki Waterhouse rocked a head-to-toe Chanel look.
-
June 20, 2018
5. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton served up summer vibes in a colorful maxi dress from her Boohoo collaboration.
June 20, 20181 of 5
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid dressed up a pair of Freda Salvador mules with a floral Alberta Ferretti dress ($1,571; luisaviaroma.com), which was cinched with a python belt by Streets Ahead and accessorized with Oliver Peoples sunglasses.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM