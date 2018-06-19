Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2018
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
At the Business of Fashion West Summit, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a white Gabriela Hearst blazer ($1,995; net-a-porter.com), matching pants, ($995; net-a-porter.com), and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
June 19, 2018
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle attended the Royal Ascot race wearing a belted Givenchy shirt dress (shop a similar style here), Philip Treacy fascinator, and black heels.
-
June 19, 2018
3. Kerry Washington
At a Spotify and Hulu event in Cannes, Kerry Washington played with mixed prints in a Mary Katrantzou dress and orange shoes.
-
June 19, 2018
4. Jessica Chastain
During a Piaget event, Jessica Chastain stunned in a blue dress. Zoom in on the pretty lace details.
-
June 19, 2018
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham had fun mixing pastels with a colorful duster and mint green heels.
June 19, 20181 of 5
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
At the Business of Fashion West Summit, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a white Gabriela Hearst blazer ($1,995; net-a-porter.com), matching pants, ($995; net-a-porter.com), and Jimmy Choo sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM