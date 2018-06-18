Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 18, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle recycled her wedding day Aquazzura heels with an Oscar de la Renta wrap dress ($5,490; modaoperandi.com), proving the trendy shoe color can be very versatile.
-
June 18, 2018
2. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish made jaws drop at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a silver Galia Lahav gown and Le Silla pumps.
-
June 18, 2018
3. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney whipped out a velvet Alberta Ferretti dress for a charity gala in London.
-
June 18, 2018
4. Zendaya
Zendaya hit the red carpet wearing a chocolate August Getty Atelier dress with matching Christian Loubouitn pumps and gold Paula Mendoza earrings ($450; modaoperandi.com).
-
June 18, 2018
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham modeled a perfectly polished travel outfit at the airport, wearing plaid trousers ($1,100; neimanmarcus.com) with a white T-shirt and a wrap trench coat ($1,995; neimanmarcus.com).
