Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
At Giambattista Valli's London store opening, Amal Clooney made heads turn in a burgundy one-shoulder jumpsuit. Don't forget to take a closer look at those pretty gold pumps.
-
June 15, 2018
2. Natalie Portman
On the way to the Eating Animals screening, Natalie Portman stunned in a polka-dot Miu Miu dress. Sidney Garber jewelry and an Edie Parker clutch rounded out her chic outfit.
-
June 15, 2018
3. Zoe Saldana
For the celebration of the new American Express Cash Magnet Card, Zoe Saldana wowed in a pastel floral dress from the Brock Collection.
-
June 15, 2018
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba strutted through the streets of Paris wearing a navy duster paired with a Dior saddle bag and flatform sandals.
-
June 15, 2018
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian took the fanny pack movement to the next level throwing an oversized version over a body-hugging black outfit, which was styled with gray boots.
June 15, 20181 of 5
Amal Clooney
At Giambattista Valli's London store opening, Amal Clooney made heads turn in a burgundy one-shoulder jumpsuit. Don't forget to take a closer look at those pretty gold pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Kendall Jenner and Pippa Middleton Demo The 2018 Way to Wear White Sneakers
Jun 6, 2018 @ 12:15 PM