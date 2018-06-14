Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 14, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stepped out in Cheshire wearing a custom Givenchy dress by Clare Waight Keller. The chic look was topped off with shoes from one of Makrle's favorite brands: Sarah Flint ($355; sarahflint.com).
-
June 14, 2018
2. Sandra Bullock
At the Oceans 8 London premiere, Sandra Bullock lit up the carpet in a sequin-embellished jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad ($7,150; modaoperandi.com). Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Stuart Weitzman pumps pulled the look together.
-
June 14, 2018
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker showed off her summer style in a floral Maje dress paired with silver, sparkly heels from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection.
-
June 14, 2018
4. Rihanna
Rihanna chose a gold wrap dress by Poiret, Konstantino hoop earrings, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels ($507; farfetch.com).
-
June 14, 2018
5. Cate Blachett
Cate Blanchett dressed up a pair of black pants with a feathery Louis Vuitton blouse.
