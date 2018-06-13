Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 13, 2018
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving a restaurant wearing a light blue blouse tucked into a matching skirt. The actress tossed a white blazer over her shoulders and finished off her look with a Bottega Veneta bag ($5,500; saks.com), Gianvito Rossi sandals, clear sunglasses, and stud earrings.
-
June 13, 2018
2. Bryce Dallas Howard
At the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiere, Bryce Dallas Howard wowed in an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress ($2,883; neimanmarcus.com) styled with a Johanna Ortiz belt.
-
June 13, 2018
3. Bella Heathcote
During Max Mara's 2018 Women in Film event, Bella Heathcote stunned in a lilac trench coat dress by the brand. Zoom in on that beautiful silver clutch by L'Afshar.
-
June 13, 2018
4. Jaime King
Jaime King chose a Max Mara camel fringe skirt (notice the suspenders) and a long-sleeve, sheer blouse.
-
June 13, 2018
5. Naomi Campbell
For the 2018 Fragrance foundation Awards, Naomi Campbell glammed things up with a feathery Alexander McQueen outfit.
June 13, 20181 of 5
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving a restaurant wearing a light blue blouse tucked into a matching skirt. The actress tossed a white blazer over her shoulders and finished off her look with a Bottega Veneta bag ($5,500; saks.com), Gianvito Rossi sandals, clear sunglasses, and stud earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Kendall Jenner and Pippa Middleton Demo The 2018 Way to Wear White Sneakers
Jun 6, 2018 @ 12:15 PM