Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 12, 2018
1. Lupita Nyong'o
At the Accessories Council ACE Awards, Lupita Nyong'o took a yellow Carolina Herrera dress to the next level with a purple Judith Leiber pineapple minaudiere ($4,995; neimanmarcus.com), Of Rare Origin floral earrings, and metallic sandals.
-
June 12, 2018
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra hit the airport wearing pretty pastel Acler trousers ($295; modaoperandi.com) with a matching top, which was paired with a white blazer. Open-toe heels and a python bag solidified her travel outfit.
-
June 12, 2018
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross added a bit of sparkle to the red carpet in a Kevin Germanier dress, Lynn Ban hoop earrings, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
June 12, 2018
4. Bella Hadid
At the Dior Backstage launch party, Bella Hadid went with an ethereal dress equipped with pleats and ruffles.
-
June 12, 2018
5. Emma Roberts
For Moschino's circus-themed runway show, Emma Roberts rocked a Moschino safety pin dress with a leather beret, Le Silla platform heels, fishnet stockings, and a mini tote.
June 12, 20181 of 5
Lupita Nyong'o
At the Accessories Council ACE Awards, Lupita Nyong'o took a yellow Carolina Herrera dress to the next level with a purple Judith Leiber pineapple minaudiere ($4,995; neimanmarcus.com), Of Rare Origin floral earrings, and metallic sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Kendall Jenner and Pippa Middleton Demo The 2018 Way to Wear White Sneakers
Jun 6, 2018 @ 12:15 PM