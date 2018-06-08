Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 8, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
At the AFI Life Achievement gala, Amal Clooney wowed in a shimmering soft pink Prada gown paired with strappy heels.
-
June 8, 2018
2. Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford looked like perfection in a one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown ($1,890; saks.com), which was styled with drop earrings, a sparkly clutch, and coordinating heels.
-
June 8, 2018
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner chose a bright orange wrap mini dress by Nicolas Jebran and Gianvito Rossi naked sandals ($795; fwrd.com) for a party in New York City.
-
June 8, 2018
4. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick made a statement in a Ralph & Russo dress with pearl embellishments and slits around the hem.
-
June 8, 2018
5. Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruna stunned in a lilac Carmen March set at the Chaos x Love Magazine party in New York City.
