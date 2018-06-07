Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2018
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner showed us that a sequin mini dress (this one's by Ralph Lauren) can easily make a pair of classic Adidas sneakers ($43; jet.com) feel brand new again.
-
June 7, 2018
2. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton gave the sneaker-dress combo a try, too, with a J.Crew floral frock ($50; jcrew.com) and a navy blazer.
-
June 7, 2018
3. Carrie Underwood
At the CMT Music Awards, Carrie Underwood shut things down in a yellow, beaded Nicolas Jebran dress. How beautiful are those gold pumps?
-
June 7, 2018
4. Rihanna
During an event for Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, the star chose soft blue hues, rocking a Matthew Adams Dolan shirt dress, Stalvey bag, David Webb necklace, and Manolo Blahnik heels.
-
June 7, 2018
5. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian made a pair of mom jeans look cool by tucking a silky blouse into them and pairing them with python boots.
