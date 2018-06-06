Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2018
1. Rihanna
Rihanna showed us that ruffles are here to stay, wearing a metallic Givenchy dress to the Oceans 8 premiere with purple Manolo Blahnik sandals.
-
June 6, 2018
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a plaid bustier dress and accessorized with Prive Revaux sunglasses ($30; amazon.com), an Hermès bag, and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
June 6, 2018
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker gave pajama dressing a try in black, silky separates and a lacey bra. Sparkly heels and a coordinating bag completed her street-style look.
-
-
June 6, 2018
5. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock made heads turn in a custom Elie Saab gown. How gorgeous are those diamond earrings?
