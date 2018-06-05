Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2018
1. Gigi Hadid
Forget the gowns and pretty dresses, Gigi Hadid stunned at the CFDA Awards in a fitted Versace jumpsuit. Colorful rings and red pumps pulled the fun look together.
-
June 5, 2018
2. Lupita Nyong'o
On the other side of the color spectrum, Lupita Nyong'o wowed in a black and white, fit-and-flare Versace dress paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Alexandre Birman heels.
-
June 5, 2018
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner went with a whimsical, feathery design by Alexandre Vauthier. How perfect are those coordinating Jimmy Choo pumps?
-
June 5, 2018
4. Issa Rae
Issa Rae celebrated black designers, wearing a sparkly Pyer Moss gown, which was cinched by a powerful belt adorned with Boris Gardiner lyrics.
-
June 5, 2018
5. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber traded traditional red-carpet duds for a cool Alexander Wang ensemble.
