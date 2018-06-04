Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2018
1. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto proved that long-sleeve summer dresses are the coolest in a Cinq a Sept pre-fall design paired with Dolce & Gabbana heels at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
-
June 4, 2018
2. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston showed us that an all-black outfit doesn't have to be boring, wearing Chanel separates. Zoom in on the fun fringe details on her bag.
-
June 4, 2018
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out looking chic in Alexander Wang for the designer's collection 1 presentation.
-
June 4, 2018
4. Leomie Anderson
Model Leomie Anderson kept things flirty in a Zimmermann dress ($950; saks.com), which features a cutout along the waist and an off-the-shoulder design.
-
June 4, 2018
5. Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford nailed an all-white summer look by choosing Chanel trousers, a silky blouse, and Sarah Flint heels ($395; sarahflint.com). That oversized gold necklace added the perfect finishing touches.
