Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 11, 2018
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow proved comfort is key in an Ulla Johnson floral dress, Fitbit Alta HR, and Native 'goop vibes' pool slides at the goop Health Summit.
-
June 11, 2018
2. Gwen Stefani
Despite the colorful circus theme, Gwen Stefani opted for a black dress with corset, fishnets and thigh-high boots for the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 Resort Collection fashion show.
-
June 11, 2018
3. Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson paired a lace-front dress with a white moto jacket and black boots (check out those sparkle heels!) at the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 Menswear And Women's Resort Collection fashion show.
-
June 11, 2018
4. Maddie ZieglerMaddie Ziegler chose a pink off-the-shoulder, tiered lace dress for the Children Mending Hearts's 10th Annual Empathy Rocks Fundraiser.
-
June 11, 2018
5. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum stunned in a red silk dress by Paule Ka dress at the celebration of the 100th episode of Showtime's Shameless.
June 11, 20181 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow proved comfort is key in an Ulla Johnson floral dress, Fitbit Alta HR, and Native 'goop vibes' pool slides at the goop Health Summit.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Kendall Jenner and Pippa Middleton Demo The 2018 Way to Wear White Sneakers
Jun 6, 2018 @ 12:15 PM