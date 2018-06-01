Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 1, 2018
1. Katie Holmes
During the "#LoveVivier" book launch, Katie Holmes wore a Vanessa Seward off-the-shoulder dress ($557; net-a-porter.com). Peep how she kept one side up—very chic. A Roger Vivier bag ($2,650; mytheresa.com), strappy sandals, and gold hoop earrings solidified her winning outfit.
-
June 1, 2018
2. St. Vincent
St. Vincent looked like a summer dream wearing a tulle floral dress and Jimmy Choo pumps at MOMA's party in New York City.
-
June 1, 2018
3. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz went with a buttoned-up dress and tan peep-toe pumps during an event for the Open Arms Foundation in Madrid.
-
June 1, 2018
4. Alicia Silverstone
At the American Woman premiere, Alicia Silverstone wowed in a red silky gown. Get into the beautiful draping and dramatic sleeve.
-
June 1, 2018
5. Claire Danes
Claire Danes made running errands look chic in a black and white midi dress styled with a cardigan, beige shoes, and a white bucket bag.
