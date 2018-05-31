Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 31, 2018
1. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock stepped out in California wearing a sequin-covered Temperley London jumpsuit ($1,795; orchardmile.com), with a black blazer, and matching Stuart Weitzman heels.
May 31, 2018
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid mixed western-inspired pieces with polished separates during a photo shoot in New York City.
May 31, 2018
3. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo tucked an LPA dress ($218; revolve.com) into a pair of jeans and finished off her look with coordinating Balenciaga boots.
May 31, 2018
4. Lea Michele
At a graduation event, Lea Michele rocked a blue outfit, which included billowing sleeves and wide-leg trousers.
May 31, 2018
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen stepped out with her husband, wearing a fitted black dress with a striped duster, metallic sandals, and a Saint Laurent bag.
