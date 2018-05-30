Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2018
1. Nicole Kidman
At the 2018 Lincoln Center American Songbook gala, Nicole Kidman dazzled in a Givenchy dress from the fall 2018 collection. Sparkly jewelry and shiny sandals added the perfect finishing touches.
-
May 30, 2018
Bella Hadid went all out for a Dior event in London, wearing an open-back vest, tulle skirt, and a veiled beret by the brand.
-
May 30, 2018
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba had fun in a polka-dot Valentino dress during the WF Central grand opening ceremony in China.
-
May 30, 2018
4. Emilia Clarke
For the 2018 Lincoln Center American Songbook gala, Emilia Clarke proved less is more in a crepe cocktail dress and matching cropped jacket by Zac Posen.
-
May 30, 2018
5. Madeline Brewer
While promoting The Handmaid's Tale Madeline Brewer rocked a colorful Missoni design complete with a ruffled skirt.
