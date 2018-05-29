Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 29, 2018
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid took the fishnet trend to the next level with a Dion Lee white dress cinched with a Gucci belt and styled with white Saint Laurent pumps.
-
May 29, 2018
2. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton rocked a floral Ralph Lauren dress with Castaner wedges ($120; net-a-porter.com), a crossbody by BohoBags, and a red-trimmed hat.
-
May 29, 2018
3. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier wowed in a Louis Vuitton mini dress at the brand's 2019 Cruise presentation.
-
May 29, 2018
4. Emma Stone
Emma Stone proved that a suit doesn't have to be boring with sparkly trousers, a multi-tone blazer, and jaw-dropping accessories—all by Louis Vuitton.
-
May 29, 2018
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out at the Apex Social Club in Las Vegas, wearing a beige Nookie Dress, Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jimmy Choo sandals.
