Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 25, 2018
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga delivered major workwear inspiration in a Calvin Lou plaid suit, Neil J. Rodgers heels ($198; neiljrodgers.com), and Roberi and Fraud sunglasses.
May 25, 2018
2. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson stepped out looking pretty in a floral Michael Kors dress layered with a linen jacket and styled with white pumps.
May 25, 2018
3. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn served up another outfit slay. This time, she went with a red tie top, plaid trousers, and black pumps.
May 25, 2018
4. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock showed us how chic mixed prints can be with a floral and polka-dot dress.
May 25, 2018
5. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum wowed in a black Jonathan Cohen dress, featuring ruffled sleeves.
