Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2018
1. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway (and her stylist Law Roach) showed us the power of mixing bright hues by tucking in an Anna Sui top into an orange Rochas skirt ($1,315; modaoperandi.com) and styling the look with yellow Le Silla pumps.
-
May 24, 2018
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a polka-dot Jacquemus top ($369; net-a-porter.com) and a bright, yellow skirt ($480; net-a-porter.com) by the same brand.
-
May 24, 2018
3. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton jazzed up a classic white Jonathan Cohen blouse with an animal print dress by Carolina Herrera and finished off the look with strappy heels.
-
May 24, 2018
4. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn indulged in the logo trend with a black and white Fendi dress, which was left unbuttoned to show off her lace bra. Red sandals added a pop of color to the look.
-
May 24, 2018
5. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson stepped out looking polished in a gray pleated dress by Co and crystal embellished Jimmy Choo pumps.
May 24, 20181 of 5
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway (and her stylist Law Roach) showed us the power of mixing bright hues by tucking in an Anna Sui top into an orange Rochas skirt ($1,315; modaoperandi.com) and styling the look with yellow Le Silla pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM