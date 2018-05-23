Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle proved that the see-through heel trend can be quite elegant with a pair of blush Tamara Mellon pumps ($450; orchardmile.com) designed with a subtle clear strap. A custom Goat dress, Philip Treacy fascinator, and rose-shaped earrings completed her chic look.
-
May 23, 2018
2. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan stepped out in a pretty pink dress with ruched tulle and styled with Giuseppe Zanotti Darcie sandals.
-
May 23, 2018
3. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett wowed next to her Oceans 8 cast mates in a purple Salvatore Ferragamo suit. Those red pumps added a fun twist to her winning look.
-
May 23, 2018
4. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway rocked a tiger print look by Stella McCartney. Check out that gorgeous Gabriela Hearst handbag she's carrying.
-
May 23, 2018
5. Rihanna
Rihanna stepped out wearing a Helmut Lang shirt ($441; farfetch.com) tucked into a double-waist denim skirt. She also gave the clear heel trend a try in with white sandals.
