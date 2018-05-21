Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 21, 2018
1. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan shut down the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a gladiator-inspired dress by Zuhair Murad paired with Stuart Weitzman heels ($475; orchardmile.com).
-
May 21, 2018
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez played with texture in a burgundy Roberto Cavalli look styled with over-the-knee Casadei boots, Yeprem rings, and AS29 earrings.
-
-
May 21, 2018
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra showed us how to win best-dressed guest at a wedding in a custom Vivienne Westwood suit, Philip Treacy fascinator, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and Off-White C/O Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
May 21, 2018
5. Demi Lovato
At the Billboard Music Awards, Demi Lovato went with a chic vintage dress from Dior's 2009 resort collection. Platform heels and hoop earrings added an extra dose of glam to her look.
May 21, 20181 of 5
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan shut down the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a gladiator-inspired dress by Zuhair Murad paired with Stuart Weitzman heels ($475; orchardmile.com).
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM