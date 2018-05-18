Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 18, 2018
1. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima completely stunned in a gold Julien Macdonald naked dress during the amfAR gala in Cannes. How pretty are those sparkly Chopard earrings?
May 18, 2018
2. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo celebrated the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Italian Zest launch in a mini Dolce & Gabbana dress ($1,795; net-a-porter.com) and fun heels from the brand ($1,875; modaoperandi.com).
May 18, 2018
3. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio continued her Cannes Film Festival slay. This time, her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, put her in a lamé Elie Saab gown ($5,525; net-a-porter.com) and Chopard jewels.
May 18, 2018
4. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel served up effortless glam in a Stella McCartney gown and Messika jewels.
May 18, 2018
5. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio wowed in a draped pink Hilfiger Collection gown paired with René Caovilla heels.
