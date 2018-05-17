Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2018
1. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham proved that crop tops don't have to be overly revealing by pairing her zebra print top with a pastel suit. Can't forget the rose-colored sunglasses, which perfectly finished off her outfit.
-
May 17, 2018
2. Yara Shahidi
At the Lower Eastside Girls Club Spring Fling, Yara Shahidi rocked a pretty Zimmermann dress with spiked Christian Louboutin pumps ($845; neimanmarcus.com) and sparkly hair clips.
-
May 17, 2018
3. Kate Bosworth
At a Ketel One event, Kate Bosworth kept things chic with a bright orange top tucked into pleated skirt. Black heels and a black bag completed her stylish look.
-
May 17, 2018
4. Adriana Lima
On a rainy day at the Cannes Film Festival, Adriana Lima completely wowed in an Alberta Ferretti gown and Chopard jewelry.
-
May 17, 2018
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel made a chic case for the power suit, pairing her Jonathan Simkhai design with a black camisole and a Jimmy Choo clutch ($895; jimmychoo.com).
