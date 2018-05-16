Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 16, 2018
1. Sara Sampaio
At the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Sampaio made jaws hit the floor in a custom, feathery Ralph and Russo gown. Rene Caovilla coil heels ($1,295; neimanmarcus.com) and Chopard earrings complemented the glamorous look.
May 16, 2018
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned legs in an Alex Perry long-sleeve dress featuring a daring slit, which was elongated with help from an illusion panel. A Jimmy Choo clutch and platform heels completed her look.
May 16, 2018
3. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke turned heads in a purple Dior gown decked out in romantic tulle. Sprakling Bulgari jewels added a shiny touch to her red-carpet look.
May 16, 2018
4. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton wowed in a Vivienne Westwood gown. Zoom in and you'll see that it's printed with all of the black male Star Wars characters.
May 16, 2018
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid gave us a casual slay, wearing a Fleur du Mal bodysuit ($365; saks.com) and distressed jeans with Baublebar Lucite earrings ($38; baublebar.com), Off-White C/O Jimmy Choo heels ($1,085; farfetch.com), and a Christian Dior bag.
