Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 15, 2018
1. Blake Lively
During the Deadpool 2 premiere, Blake Lively supported her husband Ryan Reynolds while wearing a black and red dress that mimics the superhero's costume in the chicest way.
-
May 15, 2018
2. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell showed up and showed out at the Cannes Film Festival in jaw-dropping Poiret gown. Take a closer look at those fun, slanted heels.
-
May 15, 2018
3. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio took the naked dress to the next level with a ballroom design by Zuhair Murad and emerald jewels.
-
May 15, 2018
4. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone stepped out for a Chopard party wearing a gorgeous Marcell von Berlin gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves.
-
May 15, 2018
5. Laura Harrier
During the photocall for Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Laura Harrier stunned in a Louis Vuitton drop waist dress and elegant pumps by the same brand.
May 15, 20181 of 5
Blake Lively
During the Deadpool 2 premiere, Blake Lively supported her husband Ryan Reynolds while wearing a black and red dress that mimics the superhero's costume in the chicest way.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM