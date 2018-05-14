Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
1. Marion Cotillard
At an event during Cannes Film Festival, Marion Cottilard turned an Adam Selman romper ($450; shopbop.com) into a fancy look by layering it with a floor-sweeping skirt (shop a similar style here) and adding red heels, which matched her lipstick.
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o radiated in a pink Prada gown paired with Chopard jewels and Ginavito Rossi heels.
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner posed for the cameras at Cannes Film Festival in Chopard jewelry and a romantic, sheer Schiaparelli couture gown that's sure to go down in history.
4. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett continued her streak of winning Cannes Film Festival gowns in a Giorgio Armani gown, which features a dramatic bow. Chopard earrings and a Repossi ring completed her glamorous look.
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid completely shut things down in a custom Dior gown. Get into her sleek, longer hair.
