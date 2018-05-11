Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2018
1. Cate Blanchett
At the Cannes Film Festival, Cate Blanchett wowed in a Mary Katrantzou dress styled with coordinating Chopard butterfly rings. And we can't forget to mention how the gold cap toe elevates her Aquazzura clear heels.
May 11, 2018
2. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke went with a divine Valentino gown for the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.
May 11, 2018
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid rocked an Alexander Wang mini dress, blazer, and spiked pumps ($595; nordstrom.com) at the Magnum VIP party.
May 11, 2018
4. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara stunned in an Oscar de la Renta dress, Chanel bag, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
May 11, 2018
5. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o hit the red carpet, wearing a white Dior couture gown featuring sheer panels and paired with Chopard earrings and ring.
