Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2018
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o made a chic arrival at Cannes wearing a black halter dress with lace-up boots. Deep green Fendi sunglasses completed her winning look.
-
May 10, 2018
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennier Lopez rocked a beautiful Sally LaPointe outfit with a Fendi bag ($2,890; net-a-porter.com), and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
May 10, 2018
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore continues to shut down the red carpet. This time, she did so in a Saint Laurent design and Chopard jewelry.
-
May 10, 2018
4. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo skipped the bikini and opted for this cute Majorelle dress ($158; revolve.com) for the beach.
-
May 10, 2018
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid added a polished touch to her chunky sneakers by wearing them with a crisp, white blazer and a mini dress.
May 10, 20181 of 5
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o made a chic arrival at Cannes wearing a black halter dress with lace-up boots. Deep green Fendi sunglasses completed her winning look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM