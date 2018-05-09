Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2018
1. Julianne Moore
-
May 9, 2018
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union served up major spring vibes in a colorful striped skirt, yellow blouse, Ritch Erani heels ($575; farfetch.com), and Alison Lou hoop earrings ($165; alisonlou.com).
-
May 9, 2018
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba wowed in a flowy wrap dress, black pumps, and statement earrings at a Wall Street Journal event.
-
May 9, 2018
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stepped out for dinner wearing a sultry white suit, orange pumps, and a Jacquemus mini bag.
-
May 9, 2018
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart added a cool-girl twist to a tweed Chanel suit with a white tank top, matching heels, and a quilted Chanel backpack.
May 9, 20181 of 5
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore kicked off Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Givenchy dress equipped with a feather-trimmed cape. Zoom in on those sparkling Chopard diamond earrings.
